Tests confirm Bear Creek does not contain blue-green algae

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bear Creek in southwestern Colorado Springs has tested negative for toxic blue-green algae, according to El Paso County Parks.

The parks department sent water samples from Bear Creek to the state health department for testing last week. They said Wednesday that the results came back negative. No cyanotoxins were detected in the water.

Toxic blue-green algae has been found in three Colorado Springs-area bodies of water: Prospect Lake, Pikeview Reservoir, and the pond at Homestead Ranch Regional Park.

As a precaution, the county parks department tested seven bodies of water at six county parks, including Bear Creek. Only one, Homestead Ranch, was found to contain the algae. Test results for the other county parks came back clear.