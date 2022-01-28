Test your knowledge: Only people who have lived in Colorado Springs for a long time will remember these things

COLORADO SPRINGS — As our city continues to grow, FOX21 looks back on our area’s rich history. Do you remember how things used to be?
- Powers as a dirt road
- Cruising the “Ave” (Nevada Avenue)
- K-Mart with payphones
- Hugh M. Woods
- Pic N’ Save
- King’s Table (Royal Fork)
- Dragging at Ampex
- Intersection at Platte and Powers
- 85/87 being the only road in and out of Fountain/Widefield
- What was once a drive-in movie theater in Platte, but is now a Walmart
- Montgomery Ward’s
- A gravel Marksheffel Road
- Furr’s Cafeteria
- Discovery Zone
- Peter Piper Pizza
- Boardwalk USA on Circle and Galley
- PDQ in Falcon
- The old waterslide off Garden of the Gods Road/I-25
- Red Top Hamburgers
- Western Sizzler
- Mall of the Bluffs
- Peppermint Lounge
- Walgreens in the Citadel Mall
- Michelle’s Ice Cream
- Soda Straw
- Homers Odyssey
- Six Star
- Woolworths
- The dog track
- When the only grocery store Falcon had was a Safeway
- Giuseppe’s Depot
- CC Tigers Hockey playing at the original Broadmoor World Arena
- Colorado Springs Sky Sox playing in Memorial Park
- Hall of Presidents Wax Museum
- Van Briggle Pottery
- The original Colorado Springs Airport (located north of where the current one is)
- Powers stopping at Barnes Road
- Germers
- Ice skating rink in the Chapel Hills Mall
- Hamburger Stand’s corndogs
- Godfather’s Pizza
- Chinook Bookstore
- Colorado Gold Kings Hockey
- Templeton Gap Dump
- Rodeo Night Club
- The original St. Francis Hospital
- 303 being the state’s only area code
- Joy Rides
- Showbiz Pizza
- The Denver Warehouse
Did you remember these places/things? Have another place you’d like for us to add? Fill out the form below!