OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. — For the first time in two years, Old Colorado City will once again host the Territory Days festival that has been part of the town’s history for nearly 50 years.

The fan-favorite event makes its return after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year’s Territory Days celebration will take place Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30, in the historic district on Colorado Avenue between 23rd Street and 27th Street.

As one of the state’s largest craft vendor fairs, Territory Days features gold panning, mechanical bull riding, kids play area, Cowboy Church Service, toy train rides, live blacksmithing, period costumed characters, live birds of prey, native American dancers, beer gardens with live music, and plenty more.











Admission to the festival is free, with street parking on 24th Street and 26th Street north of Cucharras Street, as well as a shuttle from Coronado High School.

Click here to view the entire 2022 Territory Days program, where you can find vendor information, schedule of events, a map of the grounds, and more.