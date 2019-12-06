Temporary road closures for Festival of Lights Parade in Colorado Springs Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 35th annual Fetival of Lights Parade is Saturday December 7 on Tejon Street, from St. Vrain Street to Vernijo Avenue, at 5:50 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. People are encouraged to attend early to find parking.

On-street metered parking will be available and free after 6 p.m. and parking in all three city garages will be available for $1 per hour.

2-8:30 p.m. Pikes Peak Avenue, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

3-8:00 p.m.

  • Tejon Street, from Cache la Poudre Street to Boulder Street
  • Dale Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
  • Monument Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
  • Willamette Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
  • St. Vrain Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

4:30-8:30p.m.

  • Bijou Street, from Cascade to Tejon Street
  • Tejon Street, from Boulder Street to Cimarron Street
  • Boulder Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
  • Platte Avenue, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
  • Bijou Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
  • Kiowa Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
  • Pikes Peak Avenue, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
  • Colorado Avenue, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
  • Vermijo, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
  • Costilla Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Event attendees can also register to receive emergency-related messages during the event by texting Lights2019 to 888-777 through the Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management’s Everbridge notification system.

More information about the parade can be found here.

