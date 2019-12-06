Temporary road closures for Festival of Lights Parade in Colorado Springs Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 35th annual Fetival of Lights Parade is Saturday December 7 on Tejon Street, from St. Vrain Street to Vernijo Avenue, at 5:50 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. People are encouraged to attend early to find parking.

On-street metered parking will be available and free after 6 p.m. and parking in all three city garages will be available for $1 per hour.

2-8:30 p.m. Pikes Peak Avenue, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

3-8:00 p.m.

Tejon Street, from Cache la Poudre Street to Boulder Street

Dale Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Monument Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Willamette Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

St. Vrain Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

4:30-8:30p.m.

Bijou Street, from Cascade to Tejon Street

Tejon Street, from Boulder Street to Cimarron Street

Boulder Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Platte Avenue, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Bijou Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Kiowa Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Pikes Peak Avenue, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Colorado Avenue, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Vermijo, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Costilla Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Event attendees can also register to receive emergency-related messages during the event by texting Lights2019 to 888-777 through the Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management’s Everbridge notification system.

More information about the parade can be found here.