Temporary road closures for Festival of Lights Parade in Colorado Springs Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 35th annual Fetival of Lights Parade is Saturday December 7 on Tejon Street, from St. Vrain Street to Vernijo Avenue, at 5:50 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. People are encouraged to attend early to find parking.
On-street metered parking will be available and free after 6 p.m. and parking in all three city garages will be available for $1 per hour.
2-8:30 p.m. Pikes Peak Avenue, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
3-8:00 p.m.
- Tejon Street, from Cache la Poudre Street to Boulder Street
- Dale Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
- Monument Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
- Willamette Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
- St. Vrain Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
4:30-8:30p.m.
- Bijou Street, from Cascade to Tejon Street
- Tejon Street, from Boulder Street to Cimarron Street
- Boulder Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
- Platte Avenue, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
- Bijou Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
- Kiowa Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
- Pikes Peak Avenue, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
- Colorado Avenue, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
- Vermijo, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
- Costilla Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue
Event attendees can also register to receive emergency-related messages during the event by texting Lights2019 to 888-777 through the Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management’s Everbridge notification system.
