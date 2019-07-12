Temporary rainbow crosswalk installed in downtown Colorado Springs

Workers install a temporary rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Tejon Street and Colorado Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning. / Shawn Shanle – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Just in time for Colorado Springs PrideFest, a temporary rainbow crosswalk has been installed downtown.

Workers installed the crosswalk Friday morning at the south side of the intersection of Tejon Street and Colorado Avenue.

The move comes after artists in the Knobhill Urban Arts District spray painted a crosswalk at the intersection of Platte Avenue and Platte Place last month. The city removed that crosswalk less than 24 hours later, saying it did not meet safety standards.

The new downtown crosswalk meets federal transportation safety standards, according to Downtown Partnership. It preserves the crosswalk’s white reflective bars while adding embellishment in the six colors of the rainbow.

The location, design, and materials were vetted and approved by the city’s Traffic Engineering Department, which oversaw installation.

“For the past few years, Downtown Partnership has researched and advocated for limited and thoughtful use of embellished creative crosswalks that meet national standards for materials, safety and approval processes in projects of this kind,” Downtown Partnership said in a statement. “With the leadership of City Council President Richard Skorman and collaboration with Colorado Springs PrideFest, it was determined that PrideFest 2019 was an opportune time and place to test the concept. PrideFest approached Downtown Partnership to facilitate the project.”

Downtown Partnership said the colors are made of AlumiGraphics, which provide a reflective, nonslip surface. To meet national safety standards, AlumiGraphics must be removed from roadways once they start to show wear, which typically happens in two to four weeks. The rainbow crosswalk will be removed on Monday.

It was paid for by downtown businesses, PrideFest sponsor EAS Creative Consortium, PrideFest, and Downtown Ventures, the charitable nonprofit arm of the Downtown Partnership. No taxpayer dollars were used.