COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A temporary helipad had been added to the park next to UCHealth Memorial Central hospital in Colorado Springs, the city said Friday.

The city said they gave UCHealth permission to land helicopters in Boulder Park for short periods of time.

The helipad, which is fenced, was set up in response to federal cleaning regulations for medical transport vehicles during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city is asking the public to avoid the area.

