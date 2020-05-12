Temporary closures in North Cheyenne Cañon Park for forestry and maintenance operations

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — North Cheyenne Cañon Park will be closed to all visitors on May 12, 13, 19 and 20 from 5 a.m.-3 p.m. The temporary closures will allow for critical forestry and maintenance operations to take place in the park.

The closure has nothing to do with COVID-19, it’s purely for safety reasons. The city says the closures will allow critical forestry operations including moving up to 40 dead and hazardous trees. The trees they are removing are ones city foresters have been watching for years now and it was a good time to remove them.

The operation aims to reduce future risk of falling trees along North Cheyenne Canyon Road and parking areas along with repairing ditches and culverts along Gold Camp Road.

“They’re 80 foot tall,” Colorado Springs City Forester Dennis Will said. “They weigh literally tons and they would put a bonk on your head if they fell on you. So we are very concerned about citizen safety. So we wanted to take the opportunity to take those trees out before they fall and hurt somebody.”

The park will also be closed Wednesday and Tuesday and Wednesday of next week from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Coloradosprings.gov has a survey under the forestry dept. that allows the community to give their input on how they want the urban forest to be managed in the coming years. It’s a plan for the management of all urban and park trees in the city.

Mountain pine beetle, Douglas-fir beetle, abiotic environmental conditions, root damage from being near the roads, soil compression, drought damage are all factors that would cause a tree to no longer be safe or healthy.

The remains of the trees that get cut down are taken back to the Forestry Operation center and grinded into free mulch for the public to come and get.