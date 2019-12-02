EL PASO COUNTY – There is guardrail damage along Goldfield Drive between Bradley Road and Fontaine Boulevard. Temporary barricades are scheduled to be installed starting December 2.

Goldfield Drive will be narrowed to one lane of traffic at this location.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes or expect traffic to slow down due to temporary traffic control that will be in place.

The project will place temporary barricades along Goldfield Drive just south of Bradley Road as an interim condition until the planning and design of the culvert improvements and guard rail upgrades are ready for construction.