Teller County Sheriff and ACLU respond to ongoing lawsuit over 287(g) federal program

Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell is defending himself against the American Civil Liberties Union after the agency filed a lawsuit against him in June.

“I don’t take on a fight that I don’t think I can win and we will continue,” Mikesell said.

Next month, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office will send three deputies to South Carolina to be trained by ICE officials under an agreement known as 287 (g).

The ACLU is against the program claiming in the lawsuit, “six Teller County residents and taxpayers, argue that Sheriff Mikesell is diverting their tax money from its intended purpose of enforcing Colorado law in order to fund his unlawful plan to enforce federal immigration law.”

“There will be three deputies who will be spending time enforcing immigration law, all that time spent enforcing federal immigration law represents taxpayer-paid resources that are being diverted to this program,” Mark Silverstein, ACLU Legal Director said.

Sheriff Mikesell says the ACLU is wrong and the program will only be used in the Teller County Jail system and deputies won’t be going out to the community.

“This program is paid for by ICE, it’s federal tax dollars there’s not been a dime spent on this program at this time, locally,” Miksell said.

The ACLU says the Sheriff’s Office is responsible for the costs and expenses of the program, including paying for the three deputies to attend the four-week course.

Going on to say, section 287(g) was added to the federal immigration statute in 1996, providing that ICE can allow selected local officers to exercise the powers of federal immigration officers at local expense “and to the extent consistent with State and local law.”

Teller county’s 287 (g) program would be the only program of its kind in Colorado and the ACLU says it would violate Colorado Constitution and Colorado law once it goes in effect.

“The Colorado constitution forbids the sheriff from holding people for ICE when they post bail or complete their criminal case and now there’s a Colorado statue, and that’s what Sheriff Mikesell plans to do with this 287 (g) agreement,” Silverstein said.

The ACLU says when Governor Jared Polis signed HB19-1124 into law in late May, part of the statue prohibits Colorado sheriffs from holding prisoners past their release dates at the request of ICE.

“I can’t take a detainer right now, but what is happening is I am having deputies trained so they can have federal authorities and I can do that,” Mikesell said.

The ACLU says El Paso County ended it’s 287(g) back in 2015 because it “attracted a wide range of criticism.” The ACLU says if Teller County goes through with the 287(g) program they will be put in a similar position.

“I think what we are asking the court is to hold the sheriff to the authority that he has under the Colorado Constitution and Colorado statues and to explain to the sheriff that he doesn’t have authority under Colorado law to be enforcing federal immigration law,” Silverstein said.

Sheriff Mikesell says he’s adamant about protecting his community.

“This is never about immigrants, this is about lawbreakers, you break the law in Teller County you go to jail in Teller County,” Mikesell said.

Sheriff Mikesell went on to say the ACLU is straining his resources by continuing to send open record requests. Those requests were emailed to Fox21 news as proof.

The ACLU responded to the requests given to Fox21 saying,

“These open records requests are from our policy department, which works in the legislature and has been collecting data on jail populations around the state. These are not directed solely to the teller county sheriff’s office-they go out to every sheriff in the state who operates a county jail.”

Sheriff Mikesell also cited an incident in which a man by the name of Joel Ramirez Mendez was let go by the Sherrif’s Office before he got elected as sheriff.

The Sheriff’s Office says Ramirez-Mendez was undocumented and recently involved in a hit-and-run in Colorado Springs on June 15.

CSPD confirmed Ramirez-Mendez involvement.

The ACLU responded by citing their previous lawsuit where they represented a man who was playing on a reserved slot machine and spending money that was not his. The ACLU says his actions were a misdemeanor and, not all undocumented immigrants that are behind bars commit serious crimes.

Sheriff Mikesell told Fox21 the individual in question did have a prior criminal history but would not disclose further details.

That lawsuit ended in a joint stipulation and was dismissed earlier this year.