Teller County requests variance to reopen businesses

Woodland Park from Gold Hill around 7 a.m. Thursday.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Teller County leaders are asking the state for a variance to allow the reopening of businesses in the county.

County commissioners and the sheriff’s office say people in Teller County are going through hard times, and need to get back to work. They also note they have only had 31 positive COVID-19 cases, and say the unique circumstances in the county justify the granting of an exception.

There’s no word on when the state health department may make a decision about the request.

>> Read the variance request

