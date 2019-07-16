Teller County, CDOT to compromise on Gillette Flats Spring future

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — After CDOT found out just how many people were using the “free” water, they stepped in saying the water isn’t free, it belongs to someone else downstream.

It’s a spigot that comes out of the ground with water flowing into a thousand-gallon tub, no one knows how it got there, who started it or how it got there.

There is no official documentation of its orgination either.

“The history on this spring is kind of lost to memory its been in existence for so long,” said State Representative Mark Baisley “A lot of people in that area have been relying on that as their sole source of water for a long time.”

Rep. Mark Baisley taking action to keep the spring flowing for the community he serves with a few conditions.

CDOT gave Teller County residents until April before they’d cap the spring for good, however after outcry from the community and coaxing from public officials the spring is still running.

Rep. Baisley who serves Teller and Douglas County struck a deal with CDOT hoping to make it work.

“We can’t just behave like big government bureaucrats and just shut things down and interrupt people’s lives like that would. It would really have a significant impact to a good 1,000 families, we needed to step up and behave a lot more humanly,” Baisley said.

The compromise is limiting how my water people can take, which mean the tank that’s there now will go away leaving the spigot of water to flow onto the ground.

“Some folks were feeding livestock with it other folks were perhaps selling that water, pulling up with a truck and a tank and a pump,” said Baisley.

Rep. Baisely said that in order to keep it running they plan to limit large water use of the spring and nail down a water substitution plan due to water right concerns.

They are working with Cripple Creek water to replenish what they use, respecting water rights downstream.

“There will be an annual cost would be somewhere between $500 – $1,500 per year. We’ll figure out how to pay for that,” said Baisley.

Baisley said he’s glad CDOT was willing to compromise and thinks the plan will work; they just need to secure a funding source, hoping someone in the community will pick up the tab.