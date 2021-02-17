Teller County moving to Level Blue on COVID-19 dial

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Teller County loosening their COVID-19 restrictions, moving from Level Yellow to Level Blue: Caution on the state’s dial.

The county made the announcement Wednesday. The looser restrictions go into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb.18.

Teller County Commissioner Chairman Bob Campbell, speaking on behalf of the Teller County Commissioners, said the move to Blue is another step towards restoring the freedoms that all Teller County residents should enjoy.

He said, “Teller County residents should be applauded for their efforts to reduce the spread of the virus. Kudos to Teller County Public Health volunteers, staff, and our local vaccination partners; we have vaccinated nearly 50% of our over-70 population with the first dose.”

Relaxed restrictions going into effect include, but are not limited to, the following:

Restaurants may operate at 50% of posted occupancy indoors.

Both indoor and outdoor events can apply for local site variances to Teller County Board of Health.

Last Call for alcohol service is moved to 12 a.m.

Gyms may operate at 50% occupancy.

Indoor events may operate at 50% of posted occupancy not to exceed 225 people.

Outdoor events may operate at 50% of posted occupancy not to exceed 250 people.

Casinos may operate at 50% of the posted occupancy limit not to exceed 175-225 people per room indoors.

As of Wednesday, Teller County’s COVID-19 one-week cumulative incidence rate is 59/100,000 people, the positivity rate is 3.7%, 3,481 first dose vaccines given, and 1,071-second doses recieved, according to the county.

Teller County is encouraging all residents and businesses to continue to take personal responsibility for their own health and help fight the spread of COVID-19 in our community and remind the general public that all public health orders remain in effect.