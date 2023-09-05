(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS) is raising money to help fill the plates of shelter animals over the weekend of Sept. 8 to Sept. 10.

TCRAS said the community can take part in the fundraiser by either grabbing a drink at Mountainara Cucina Italiana, located at 727 Gold Hill Place South, or eating at Mountain Dogz & Burgers located at 100 Saddle Club Avenue.

TCRAS is hoping to raise $5,000 but said that anything will make a difference. Both restaurants are located off West Midland Avenue in Woodland Park.

TCRAS is also hosting a special cat adoption event in Woodland Park all weekend.