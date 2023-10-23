(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) will be joined by Full House star John Stamos for an upcoming Virtual Author Visit.

PPLD said on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. Stamos will join PPLD for an intimate conversation about his new book.

Stamos will lead guests through his memoir, “If You Would Have Told Me,” talking about a young Stamos flipping burgers at his dad’s fast-food joint, through his breakout on “General Hospital” then to “Full House” and “ER”, Broadway, and proving “himself to be one of his generation’s most successful and beloved actors,” wrote PPLD.

The event will be held on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. Those interested can register at PPLD’s website linked above.