Teen shot in leg outside Citadel Mall early Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a teenager in the leg Thursday around 2:30 a.m. outside of the Citadel Mall.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting in the parking lot where they found a teenage boy with a gunshot to the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In the police report, there is no motive to the shooting and details of what what could have led up to the shooting, but the department said the investigation is still in the early stages.

There is also no description of the suspect, or suspects.