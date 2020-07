CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A teen was seriously injured when her car went off the side of Skyline Drive near Cañon City Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. The car went off the west side of the road and came to rest near Highway 50, according to deputies. The driver, an 18-year-old woman, was ejected and sustained serious injuries.

Deputies are still investigating the crash.