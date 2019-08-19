Teen overcomes all odds after traumatic brain injury

COLORADO SPRINGS — A few questionable decisions, left one local teen with a traumatic brain injury. She got five surgeries on her brain and one on her eye.

In an instant, Michael Porr’s world changed forever when his daughter Jasmine was in an accident.

As the hours passed, he learned Jasmine had stolen their car. She and a friend were sitting on the trunk of the car when another person, started driving away. Jasmine flipped off the back and hit her head on the pavement.

“I was weak no energy, no muscle left, everything was collapsing, shutting down,” said Michael Porr describing his feeling of hearing the news. “If she doesn’t go into surgery now, she will more than likely die in the ICU.”

She died twice in the hospital, once on her way to the operating room and again halfway through surgery.

To Michael, the five and a half hour surgery felt like an eternity.

“He did say prior to the surgery there is a very good chance she could die in the surgery,” said Michael. “That’s the most devastating thing you could ever hear about your child.”

Eventually some good news, doctors told Michael the surgery was successful.

“When she first came out of surgery, she had rods and steel tubes sticking out of her head and throat. Feeding tubes, at least 40 – 50 of them. She wasn’t moving, her eyes were closed, they were swollen, her tongue was sticking out of her mouth,” said Michael. “I didn’t know if she would remain in a coma or be able to ever talk again, or walk or know who I am.”

Jasmine was in a coma and on life support, her dad believed she might never be the same.

Little by little Jasmine made small improvements and began talking. In rehab, she had to re-learn how to walk and talk.

“It’s nothing short of a miracle,” said Michael.

“I don’t remember really anything until rehab,” said Jasmine. “I had to wear a helmet because half my skull was missing and I could not walk without a holder. I had to use a wheelchair half the time, I had no balance, no strength.”

Some time passed and she got her strength back, graduated early and got her driver’s license.

“I think this incident made me a stronger person and reach out to my goals,” said Jasmine. “It was a little hard at first. I couldn’t even sit in the car, because I was scared for about a month, but after that, it was just like nothing happened to me.”

She said she learned a hard lesson and is hoping to teach others that lesson too, especially her 6-year-old sister.

“This day could be your last. Cherish every single day,” said Jasmine. “I just want to make her proud, I want to make her happy because she looks up to me and I don’t want her to end up the way I did at one point.”

Michael wants other teens to know, happy endings like this are rare.

“Your story might not end like Jasmine’s. It could have been a lot worse,” Michael.