Teen killed in eastern El Paso County crash

CALHAN, Colo. — A 16-year-old driver was killed in a crash southeast of Calhan Tuesday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on McQueen Road just north of the intersection with Washington Road. Troopers said a Saturn was headed northbound when the driver lost control. The car went off the road and rolled once, ejecting the driver.

The driver, a 16-year-old, died on the scene.

Troopers said the passenger was treated for an injury and released on the scene.

Troopers said neither person was wearing a seatbelt.

Excessive speed, drugs, and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.