Teen arrested on DUI charges after passenger seriously injured in Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 17-year-old was arrested on DUI charges after a passenger was seriously injured in a crash Thursday night, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Cedar Street in central Colorado Springs. A Jeep Grand Cherokee was turning left from Palmer Park Boulevard onto Cedar Street when it hit a parked car and then drove into a large tree, according to police.

The passenger, who police said was sitting in the backseat and was not wearing a seatbelt, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver, a 17-year-old, was arrested on charges of DUI and vehicular assault.