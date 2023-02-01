(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As a celebration of #WeGetUp day, U.S. Figure Skating will hold an annual celebration at Sertich Ice Center on Saturday, Feb. 4 featuring performances by Team USA figure skating Junior Athletes and an open skate opportunity for the public.

U.S. Figure Skating said Get Up Day, which has been officially declared by The Registrar at National Day Calendar, is a day to recognize the grind, resilience and dedication of figure skaters both on and off the ice.

The celebration begins at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, featuring four Junior Athletes performances:

Sonja Hilmer

Emilia Murdock

Nicholas Brooks

Phoebe Stubblefield

After the performances, the ice rink at Sertich Ice Center will be open to the public to skate around, and athletes will be available for autographs and photos. Athletes will also give lessons and tips for skating on the ice.

U.S. Figure Skating said they will also be promoting their Four Continents event, where the best skaters from the Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania will compete in the singles, pairs and ice dancing disciplines at the Broadmoor World Arena Feb. 7-12, 2023.

You can find ticketing information for the Four Continents event here.

U.S. Figure Skating also said they will be giving away tickets to those who attend the Get Up Day celebration.