Teacher’s union responds to Governor’s plan to give masks to teachers

PUEBLO, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis says the State of Colorado has enough medical-grade masks to give out to school districts. With some surrounding schools set to roll out their plans for this fall, we wanted to know what they thought of the Governor’s proposal.

The plan according to Polis is to send school staff and teachers a medical grade mask, once a week.

“Districts have a lot of work to do and are working hard and the state wants to help them reach their goal however they run their school year,” Polis said.

“It’s good that he did that, but what that really indicates to us is that there is a growing concern about having students and teachers in the schools and classrooms in close proximity,” said Mike Maes with Pueblo Education Association (PEA).

The PEA is a teachers union within Pueblo City Public Schools or District 60.

Right now, the PEA is surveying members about in-person learning, and Maes says nearly 400 have replied.

“The great majority of respondents don’t feel safe going back into the buildings,” Maes said.

PEA plans to present their plans to the School Board next Thursday and their findings of the survey to district administrators who are on the task force Monday.

District 60 responded to FOX21’s request for a statement saying in part:

“School districts nationwide are doing their best to promote safe and healthy environments for all staff and students. D60 is currently working through these challenges with our 75 member task force team that includes representatives from our teacher’s union. Results from this group will be shared with the board of education next Thursday. Our top priority in our planning efforts is the health and safety of our staff and students, and based on the Governor’s recent mandate, our intention is to include the wearing of masks for students and adults for in-person learning.”

“The teachers across the country are having great concerns about how this is going to impact their own health, the health of their family members,” Mae said.

FOX21 also reached out to other districts, here’s what some said.

District 49 in Colorado Springs says they support the Governor’s plan stating:

“We are pleased to learn about the Governor’s promise to deliver medical-grade masks to teachers across the state of Colorado. A reliable supply of quality masks will upgrade our plans for a safe return to in-person learning. D49 is adhering to the research-based guidance of local health experts, supporting the use of masks as an essential tool to minimize the spread of illness in school settings. Although we don’t yet have specifics about mask distribution, our teams will stay in close contact with the governor’s office as we prepare for August.”

District 2 also showed their support for the new mandate saying:

“Harrison School District Two will require masks for all staff and all students K-12, in accordance with the Governor’s new order. We believe that masks, social distancing and frequent and thorough hand washing and sanitizing are key to slowing the spread of the virus and for protecting our staff and students. We had already decided to require masks on our busses and in our buildings. Our plan will be released Monday, July 20th – and it will include an In-Person and an eLearning option for students. Our eLearning option is unique in that students will not be assigned to a separate online school, but will remain a part of their school community and will be taught by their teacher(s) at their school. Classes will be a combination of live-streamed and self-paced. All students will receive a laptop equipped for learning at school and at home. This provides equity for our students in either option they select and prepares us in the event that a school or our entire district must once again return to remote learning. We will also expand our Before and After school childcare options in our elementary schools to better meet the needs of our families.“

Widefield School District 3 plans to release preliminary plans to parents on Friday that will address masks.

District 70 in Pueblo will be meeting with the Board of Education on Friday at 11:00 a.m. to outline re-entry plans.