Teachers form caravan in Colorado Springs to encourage students stuck at home

Teachers from Academy District 20 prepare to caravan through a Colorado Springs neighborhood on March 24, to offer encouragement to students now studying from home / Mike Duran, FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS — Teachers and the principal from Explorer Elementary School, part of Academy District 20, banded together Tuesday, to offer support to their students who cannot attend school right now, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Principal Kristen Driver also sent a video to her students and their families, letting them know how much school staff missed them, and giving them a heads up about the afternoon caravan.

Academy District 20 and all El Paso County School Districts decided to close for two weeks this month, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. One week of the closure included the schools’ already planned spring break vacation.

Students are still able to access meals during the closure.

The initial school closure was extended through April 17, per an order issued by Governor Jared Polis on March 18.