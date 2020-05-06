Teacher Appreciation Week: Cheyenne Mountain HS gives ‘Lunch in your Trunk’

COLORADO SPRINGS — As a show of appreciation for local teachers with just a small taste of how much they mean to their community, Tuesday Cheyenne Mountain High School gave out free gourmet boxed lunches to the entire staff for Teacher Appreciation Week.

May 4 through May 8 is Teacher Appreciation Week which has a whole new meaning in 2020.

Some parents realize they are even more grateful for teachers this year as Colorado enters their seventh week of remote learning for students.

“Parents are really coming to understand how difficult it is to be the only source of education for their child,” Cheyenne Mountain PTO member Christine Stageberg said.

The school began ‘serving’ lunches around 11 a.m. Tuesday with a constant flow of teachers ready for lunch!

“This is very nice. They’ve always been super supportive, the PTO, the school board, everyone,” Philosophy and Human Geography teacher Larry Lawson said.

Picnic Basket Catering put the lunches together while PTO members took care of loading the boxes into cars for a touch-free exchange as teachers pulled up to the school. They’re calling it ‘Lunch in Your Trunk.’

Michelle Talarico is the Co-owner of Picnic Basket Catering.

“We definitely put some extra love into making each one of these lunches, and we’re so appreciative to have a chance to just say thank you to them, and I hope it makes their day,” Talarico said.

It’s not over yet; families are counting on teachers to keep going the extra mile for students as we wait for a resolution.

“We’re all hoping that every day we get closer to figuring this out and getting back to whatever our new normal is, but it definitely is normal to say thank you as often as we can,” Talarico added.