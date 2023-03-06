(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has confirmed that a body found off of Highway 67 in Divide is that of missing 21-year-old Eduardo Castaneda.

TCSO reported on Thursday, March 2 that Highway 67 was closed from Divide to Cripple Creek, and confirmed that the Sheriff’s Office was investigating a suspicious death at the time.

Earlier in the day on March 2, TCSO had posted about about a missing man, 21-year-old Eduardo Castaneda, who had been missing since Monday, Feb. 27. Castaneda was last seen early that morning in Woodland Park, on his way back from Cripple Creek at around 2 a.m. or 3 a.m., TCSO said.

On Monday, March 6, TCSO confirmed on its Facebook page that the body found on Highway 67 was that of Castaneda.

TCSO did not disclose the cause or manner of death and said no further information would be made available, as this remains an ongoing investigation.