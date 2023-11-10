(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Classical Academy (TCA) celebrated Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 10, by paying tribute to all the men and women who have served.

This year’s keynote speaker was Commander Abe Thompson, who retired after having served 24 years in the United States Navy. CDR Thompson went on to train hundreds of cybersecurity consultants, engineering analysts, and worked for several non-profit organizations. He is currently teaching and an administrator at a local school.

The wonderful price of freedom, it’s not wonderful that the price was paid, as my friends here know war is awful, war is not wonderful. The ones who pay that price fill me with awe and wonder, those fellow veterans that I am proud to be a part of are the wonderful price. Commander Abe Thompson

Attendees also got to hear the Star-Spangled Banner, and God Bless America performed by TCA’s elementary students. The ceremony concluded with a moment of silence as a token of gratitude and respect for those who have served.

“At TCA, part of our core values is we value that freedom isn’t free and we want to honor those that have served our country,” said Trisha Harris, Director of Communication for TCA.

Students are also raising money for Wreaths Across America. Last year the school helped lay more than 400 wreaths on veterans’ graves in Colorado Springs.