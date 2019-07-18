Tax the Rich Bus Tour rolls into Colorado Springs

The “Tax the Rich Bus Tour” stops at Acacia Park in Colorado Springs on Thursday, July 18.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The “Tax the Rich National Bus Tour,” rolled up to Acacia Park Thursday in Colorado Springs, for an event put on by Tax March and attended by local officials including State House Representative Daneya Esgar (D).

Tax March is described on its website as “a growing national movement” dedicated to convincing lawmakers that “the American people want the highest income earners and wealthiest individuals to pay their fair share in taxes.”

The Tax the Rich Bus is traveling across the country this summer for similar press events. The tour is set to conclude in Detroit on July 30.