LA JUNTA, Colo. — The La Junta Tourism Board will host the Tarantula Festival on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 to celebrate the arachnids and the annual mating ritual, which occurs across the 443,000-plus acres on the Comanche National Grassland.

The event will feature a morning bike ride, a parade in the downtown area of La Junta, an educational pavilion, and The Koshare Indian Dancers will perform at their Kiva.

There will also be an evening dance and beer garden, along with a car show, and various activities from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 8. While there are several species of tarantulas, according to the La Junta Tourism Board, you are likely to spot the Oklahoma Brown Tarantula in La Junta.