(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — The 43rd Symphony Above the Clouds will take place on July 5 at the Woodland Park Middle School track and field venue.

The Symphony Above the Clouds will consist of symphony music, a drone light show, and Fort Carson cannons firing off during the evening’s finale. The event is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted throughout the evening.

You can also donate online.

The evening will begin with the Cari Dell Trio band as pre-show entertainment, followed by the Woodland Park wind symphony beginning at 7:30 p.m. until dark. During the finale, the drone light show and cannon fire will round out the spectacular around 9:30 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on. Be prepared with jackets once the sun goes down, as this is an outdoor event, organizers say. Picnics are welcome, however no dogs, tobacco products, or alcohol is permitted on school property.

Food concessions will also be available at the concert. Organizers suggest arriving no later than 6 p.m. to ensure parking close to the venue, as parking is first come, first served.