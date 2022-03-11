COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 2022 Season kicks off this Saturday. The Switchbacks Head Coach, Brendan Burke, tells Fox21 everything to look forward to!

Playing against last year’s winning team, Orange County, Burke expressed the team’s mindset heading into this Saturday.

They won it last year. There an experienced group, but we wouldnt want to play against anyone else in the opener. We’ll know exactly what we are once we get through that game. Brendan Burke, Head Coach of The Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Burke emphasized the team’s skill, as they have prepared and are more than ready to play!

We really pushed the guys. We’ve had a good long pre-season. We have 12 new additions to the team, and I think all of them will be major major contributors to the group Brendan Burke, Head Coach of The Colorado Springs Switchbacks

For more information regarding scheduling, tickets, etc. on the Switchbacks, CLICK HERE.