Switchbacks looking for public comment on downtown stadium

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Switchbacks stadium proposed in downtown Colorado Springs is one step closer to reality, and now the team is looking for your input.

The stadium is part of the City for Champions project. It will be a multi-use facility for sporting and entertainment events at West Cimarron and Sierra Madre streets.

Last month, the Switchbacks submitted their development plan to city council. Now, as part of the process, they need to have public meetings.

The Switchbacks are looking to share their vision and get comments.

“We’re looking to share both the excitement, the energy, the investment that we have in the stadium, and we are excited to share that and just hear feedback and comments and input about how we can make it a better project,” Switchbacks president Nick Ragain said.

The Switchbacks will hold a public meeting Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall in downtown Colorado Springs. The presentation starts at 6 p.m., and there will be plenty of time for questions at the end.