Switchbacks hold public meeting on new downtown stadium

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Switchbacks held a public meeting Wednesday night about their new stadium in downtown Colorado Springs.

The team heard community concerns about the property, while also sharing their hopeful impact on jobs and the local economy.

Team president Nick Ragain said in the last 24 hours, additional parking was made available. That was a big community concern.

“We want to create the best experience possible,” Ragain said. “And certainly, creating both convenient access to the venue for both ADA and non-ADA is really important to us. We’re interested in a great experience. So we hear folks, we hear comments, and we listen, and try to improve our project, and that’s what we’ve done.”

Now that they’ve received community input, the team plans to submit the project to the design review board, with the goal of breaking ground in December.