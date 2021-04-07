Swire Coca-Cola building $21.7 million facility in southeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Swire Coca-Cola, a Utah-based distributor that covers parts of 13 western states, broke ground Tuesday on a new facility in southeastern Colorado Springs.

The $21.7 million facility is being built on an 11-acre property between Powers Boulevard and the Colorado Springs Airport.

Swire Coca-Cola said the new facility was designed with sustainability at its core. Features include natural light elements, a 900-kilowatt solar roof top, high efficiency heating systems, energy-efficient lighting, reduced indoor water usage, reduced landscaping water usage, and renewable energy production.

Mayor John Suthers, who was on hand for the groundbreaking, said he is pleased to see continued growth and economic development in the southeast part of the city.

Swire Coca-Cola, which is headquartered in Draper, Utah, employs more than 7,200 people. They produce, sell, and distribute Coca-Cola and other beverages across parts of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.