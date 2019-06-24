Swinging for Stephanie: Fundraiser benefits deputy with cancer

PEYTON, Colo. — A fundraiser was held Saturday for longtime sheriff’s deputy Stephanie Criss.

She’s battling cancer, but those who know her say the disease didn’t define her.

Dozens of supporters swung for Stephanie Sunday at Antler Creek Golf course in Peyton.

She has served the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for more than 20 years.

Now, though she is getting chemo treatments, she is running out options to get well.

Her boyfriend Phil McDonald said this event means a lot to Criss, who has given so much to the community.

They are using the funds raised from the event to help put a dent in some of the costly medical bills from a variety of treatments.

