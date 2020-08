Crews on the scene of a crash that caused a gas leak in the area of Chelton Road and Pine Tree Square Tuesday afternoon. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs business was evacuated after an SUV crashed into the building and caused a gas leak Tuesday afternoon, according to the fire department.

The crash happened around noon at a business in the area of Chelton Road and Pine Tree Square. Firefighters said the SUV crashed into the building and its gas meters, causing gas to leak. The building was evacuated and gas shut off.

There’s no word on whether anyone was injured.