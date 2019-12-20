Suspects WANTED for Pueblo teen homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two suspects have been identified by police in relation to a homicide, weeks after a 15-year-old was found dead in an alley.

The victim has been identified as Robert Sandoval. Police say Sandoval was shot and killed on December 8, near the 1700 bock of East Ash Street.

Police said two suspects were seen running from the scene.

Those suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Jesse Romero and 18-year-old Sabino Valles.





Police warn they consider Romero and Valles armed and dangerous. Both suspects are wanted for questioning. Valles currently has an unrelated warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.