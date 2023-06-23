(BENT COUNTY, Colo.) — The man who died after stealing and crashing a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) patrol car has been identified.

31-year-old Anthony Alphonso Sanchez III was killed after he lost control of a CSP patrol car he had stolen.

After hitting stop sticks that were deployed on Highway 50, CSP said Sanchez crashed into the side of a commercial vehicle stopped on the side of the highway near Las Animas and spun out, and the patrol car then caught on fire.

Sanchez was pulled from the car and taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured, CSP said.

The incident began when CSP responded around 11 a.m. on Monday, June 20 to assist Otero County deputies with a chase along Highway 50. Sanchez was originally called in as a “shots fired” call, CSP said.

While running from deputies, Sanchez allegedly intentionally caused multiple crashes, and tried to run into other drivers head-on. Troopers were able to successfully PIT maneuver Sanchez, and during a struggle, Sanchez got into a marked CSP patrol car and took off.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the crash.