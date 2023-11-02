(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The suspect involved in a struggle that injured a police officer at Red Rocks Canyon on Friday, Oct. 27 has been identified and arrested, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Oct. 27 when an officer made contact with a wanted woman on a trail in Red Rocks Canyon. The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Emaralis Rivera-Torres, struggled with the officer on uneven terrain and they both fell about 30 feet, injuring the officer.

Rivera-Torres ran from the scene and the officer was taken to the hospital after being rescued by the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) received information from the Colorado Springs Park Rangers that they had spotted the suspect. HOT officers responded and found Rivera-Torres in the 3100 block of West Colorado Avenue, south of the Midland Trail, where she once again ran from law enforcement.

CSPD said after a short chase, Rivera-Torres was taken into custody on two misdemeanor warrants, Possession of a Scheduled II controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Obstructing a Police Officer. Rivera-Torres was also cited for Interference and Camping in Parks in relation to the incident on Oct. 27.