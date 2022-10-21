(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to two separate suspicious fires inside the Walmart on South 8th Street on Thursday, Oct. 20, and Friday, Oct. 21, and a suspect is sought in both incidents.

According to Captain Mike Smaldino with CSFD, the first fire on Thursday was reported at around 1:30 p.m. in a clothing area, and the store had to be evacuated. The store once again had to be evacuated Friday just after 10 a.m., when another fire was reported in an outdoor area of the store.

The fire on Friday was extinguished by Walmart employees before CSFD arrived, but firefighters doused the burn with water to ensure it was completely out. Smaldino said no injuries were reported.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) also responded to the fire and said the store sustained smoke and minor fire damage localized to area merchandise.

While no suspect has been identified in either incident, CSPD said the suspect in Friday’s fire is “possibly related” to the arson investigation from Thursday.

Smaldino said store surveillance footage is being utilized to try and identify the suspect, or suspects, responsible.

“If we do have somebody that’s going around that’s lighting fires, then obviously that isn’t good for our community,” said Smaldino. “With the Red Flag, with the wind that’s starting to kick up, and tomorrow’s going to be a pretty dry and pretty major windy day, we definitely want to try and make sure if there are individuals out there that are starting fires on purpose, that we get them, and that they’re not out there and they’re going to harm our community.”

Both CSFD and CSPD encourage anyone with information about the two fires to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.