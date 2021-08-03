Suspect sought in Pueblo hit-and-run that seriously injured motorcyclists

Police are looking for this truck in connection with a hit-and-run crash Sunday. / Photo courtesy Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver of a pickup truck that collided with and seriously injured two people on a motorcycle Sunday evening.

Police said the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in the area of South Santa Fe Avenue and Ilex Street. The motorcyclist and passenger both sustained serious injuries. The driver of the pickup left the scene southbound on Santa Fe Avenue, according to police.

A nearby security camera captured the suspect’s truck shortly after the crash. An image from the video is available above.

Police said the four-door truck should have damage to the front passenger side, and may also be missing the front passenger window. The front passenger wheel is different from the rear passenger wheel, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the truck is asked to call Cpl. Matic at 719-553-3292.