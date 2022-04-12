MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Manitou Springs at about 11 p.m. on Monday night.

According to a CSPD release, Manitou Springs Police Officers and El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to a business in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue on a report of a person menacing others with a firearm.

There, CSPD says, the officers and deputies found the suspect who fired “at least one round” at them. More than one law enforcement officer fired back, hitting the suspect who – despite being given life-saving measures – died on scene.

CSPD also reports that, during this incident, an El Paso County Sheriff’s K9 was shot and killed.

The involved officers and deputies have been placed on administrative leave per their department policies.

Per Colorado Revised Statute 16-2.5-301, the Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting. The department notes this is an ongoing investigation and says it will release information as appropriate.