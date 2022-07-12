COLORADO SPRINGS — The suspect in a domestic violence and officer involved shooting incident that occurred on Saturday has been identified.

According to a press release sent out by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, just after 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a domestic violence incident at a home in the 4200 block of Sanders View – that’s just off of South Murray Boulevard near Fountain Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from obvious signs of injury. As officers began investigating the incident, a man emerged from the home holding a gun. Officers ordered the man to drop the weapon, but he refused.

The suspect then began to raise the gun in the direction of officers, at which point at least one officer fired at least one round at the suspect. The suspect was hit by at least one of the rounds fired by officers, and although officers and medical personnel rendered aide, the man died on scene.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Mack Lee. The cause and manner of his death will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

No officers or bystanders were injured in this incident. The involved officers were placed on administrative leave per CSPD policy.