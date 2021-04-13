Suspect in February death of Colorado Springs woman arrested in Arizona

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man accused of killing a woman in Colorado Springs in February has been arrested in Arizona, according to Colorado Springs police.

Margie Crow, 49, was found dead at the scene of a crash in the area of Platte Avenue and Chelton Road on February 27. Her death was investigated as a homicide.

Police identified the suspect as Demetrius Martin, 33. A warrant for his arrest was issued on March 5, according to police. He was arrested in Tempe, Arizona, on Wednesday, and remains in custody there. He is charged with first-degree murder.