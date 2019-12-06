Suspect in fatal Pueblo attacks dies

PUEBLO, Colo. — The man accused of killing one person and injuring three others in a string of attacks in Pueblo Tuesday night has died.

Jacob Martinez, 34, was accused of assaulting four people, killing one, in the Bessemer neighborhood. Neighbors held Martinez at the fourth crime scene until officers arrived. He had stopped breathing when officers got there, according to police. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said Friday morning that Martinez has died. An autopsy will determine the cause of his death.