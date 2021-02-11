Suspect in Chaffee County day camp investigation faces additional charges

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Herbert Lucas Scott, 21, the suspect in the Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch obscenity case in Chaffee County from August 2020, is facing additional charges in a new case.

A warrant for Scott was issued for Wrongs to At-Risk Adults (Felony 2), Sexual Assault (Felony 3), and Unlawful Sexual Contact (Felony 4). This case is unrelated to the allegations made at the Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch. The latest victim is a 22-year-old at-risk adult and is known to the suspect outside of the camp.

As it relates to the Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch investigation, Scott faces three counts of obscenity, nine (9) counts of Sexual Assault on a Child by one in Position of Trust (Felony 3), and one charge of Sex Assault on a Child. The charges stem from a comprehensive investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, and the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

According to officials, Scott turned himself into the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Feb. 11. He is being held without bond.

CBI agents continue to ask families to speak with their children who may have been in contact with Scott at the camp or other locations and to call a designated tip line through Chaffee County CrimeStoppers to report any inappropriate behavior that may have occurred (719-539-5299).