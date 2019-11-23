Suspect arrested following reported sexual assault at TCA

COLORADO SPRINGS — After a sexual assault case surfaced at The Classical Academy years ago, a 22-year-old man has been arrested.

The investigation began at the end of October 2019 when it was reported that a TCA student might have sexually assaulted another student while at The Classical Academy (TCA). The alleged assault took place during the school year 2015-2016.

Throughout the investigative efforts of CSPD over the next month, detectives were able to identify additional victims and gather enough evidence that led to the arrest of the suspect.

On Tuesday, November 19th, 22-year-old Jason Emanuelson was arrested for two counts of sexual assault and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Detectives believe there could be more and are actively looking to identify possible victims.

If you have information directly related to this investigation or have been a victim of sexual violence in the past, the Colorado Springs Police Department encourages you to contact the Department’s non-emergency dispatch at 444-7000.