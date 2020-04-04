Survey work continues on I-25 and CO 94 safety improvement project

COLORADO SPRINGS — Safe transportation infrastructure is essential for emergency responders and freight drivers as Colorado navigates the COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, work on the Colorado Department of Transportation’s safety-critical construction projects has been adjusted. Survey work on I-25, originally scheduled for overnight hours, has been shifted to daytime hours. Daytime hours will provide a safer work zone for crews in light of the reduced traffic volumes.

Motorists will see survey crews working along Interstate-25 for survey of pavement markings, pavement profile, and center median of I-25 needed to continue advancements of the project design.

Daily closures will be Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Speed reductions to 55 mph will be in place. Motorists should expect delays.

Dates of work are weather permitting.

Northbound or Southbound I-25 Single Lane Closures

7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday, April 6 and Tuesday, April 7

Single southbound or northbound lane and median closure

I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and US 85/87 Overpass (Milepost 134.80 to 136)

PROJECT INFORMATION:

I-25 Safety Improvement project is part of Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Program Grant and includes:

Replacement of two bridges crossing over South Academy Boulevard

Widening of both inside and outside shoulders and installing outside guardrails

Concrete surface treatment overlay to provide an improved riding surface for this 7.5‐mile segment

Installation of median barriers the entire length of this corridor

Work on four bridges along the corridor and

Installation of I-25 southbound deceleration lane at the interchange with CO 16

Collectively, this work to the I-25 corridor will significantly improve safety through reduction in accidents, injuries, and fatalities. Replacement of bridges which have exceeded their useful life, as well as work to minor bridges along the corridor, will reduce scheduled and unscheduled maintenance and repairs on these infrastructure assets. In addition, introduction of I-25 southbound deceleration lane at the CO 16 interchange will contribute to greater efficiency of vehicular movement. Undertaking these improvements to I-25 will effectively improve mobility and safety outcomes along one of the state’s busiest interstate corridors while concurrently ensuring economic vitality provided by this crucial north to south route is maintained.