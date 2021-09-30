Survey Work Colorado 21 and Airport Road require daytime lane closures

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Crews will be working along CO 21 (Powers Boulevard), Mile Point 141 and Airport Road for survey work in advance of project design for the intersection.

Daily varying shoulder and single-lane closures will be in place Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. in both northbound and southbound CO 21 lanes. Airport Road will also have single-lane closures and shoulder closures.

Lane and shoulder closures are necessary to provide a safe work zone for crews to gather necessary information.

While impacts to travel are expected to be minimal, motorists are asked to use caution and watch for crews. Dates of work are weather permitting.

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone:

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Be patient!

To learn more about CDOT and the Whole-System-Whole Safety program, click here.