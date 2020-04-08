Supermoon pictures from April 7

The full moon on Tuesday night was the biggest “supermoon” of 2020 and skywatchers were thrilled.

Many people have added stargazing to things to do since the pandemic began.

The moon appeared larger and brighter than usual because the moon was at perigee, or the closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit. With this ultra-close event, the moon was just 221,772 miles (356,907 kilometers) from Earth, compared to its average distance of 238,855 miles (384,400 km).

This closer proximity of the supermoon makes it appear about 7% larger and 15% brighter than the average full moon, giving skywatchers an opportunity to admire the moon’s face in all its glory.

The first full moon of spring, its name comes from native North American wildflowers that bloom in early springtime: Phlox subulata, known as “moss pink,” according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. April’s full moon has also been known as the “sprouting grass moon” or “egg moon,” heralding other first signs of spring, according to CNN.

The moon itself didn’t look pink, but it may have appeared more golden as it rised above the horizon. That’s due to an effect caused by our atmosphere, similar to how the sun can appear more red as it rises and sets, according to NASA.

Normally, there are 12 full moons in a year because one occurs each month. But in 2020, October will have two full moons, one on October 1 and then again on October 31. Two full moons in the same month is known as a “blue moon.” And the fact that the second one falls on Halloween truly makes this event “once in a blue moon.”

This year will have up to four supermoons total, when the moon appears even larger and brighter in our sky. The next supermoon will occur on May 7.

And keep an eye on the sky in mid-April for a grouping of Jupiter, Saturn, Mars and the moon in beautiful, bright alignment. This won’t happen again for a couple of years, according to NASA.

Here are pictures where you can see the moon peak over Pikes Peak.

Photo by Jeff Heizer

Photo by Jeff Heizer

Photo by Jeff Heizer

Photo by Jeff Heizer

Here are pictures FOX21 viewers took: