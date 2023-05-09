(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak has announced the return of the popular sunrise openings beginning on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14.

On select dates, visitors to Pikes Peak can access Pikes Peak Highway from 4:45 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. The Summit Visitor Center will be open during the special event but there will be no access to the North Slope Recreation Area.

A timed entry permit must be purchased in advance, no sales will be made at the Gateway.

Parking reservations will be required for guests that want to drive to the summit from Friday, May 26 through Saturday, Sept. 30.