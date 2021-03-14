Highways east of Colorado Springs closed due to adverse conditions

Stream FOX21 Morning News for live traffic and weather updates.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The sloppy, wet, moisture-laden cement snow that fell Saturday afternoon is a frozen sheet of ice this morning underneath new snow falling overnight and early Sunday morning. Here’s what to know if you need to be out on the roads today.

Current closures

Highway 94 at Curtis Road around 7:15 a.m. Sunday. / Courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

As of 5:30 a.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation reports several major road closures across southern Colorado highways.

Highway 24 is closed both directions between Constitution Ave (in Colorado Springs) and Limon.

Highway 94 is closed both directions from Space Village (in Colorado Springs) to Highway 71.

Visit cotrip.org for the latest closures and conditions across Colorado.

What to expect

In addition to the slick and snow packed roads, visibility is a challenge for travelers early Sunday morning as snow continues to fall and wind gusts are occasionally over 30 mph. A storm spotter just east of Monument reported 6.4″ of snow and “significant blowing snow with reduced visibility.”

Many area businesses and churches have closed or canceled in-person services Sunday morning.

Conditions are expected to remain challenging for drivers over northern El Paso County and the Palmer Divide through the day as snow is expected to continue.

Earlier Sunday

Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties at Rebecca Ln and Academy Blvd E10 1st fire fire unit on scene with T10 and Rescue 17.

Around 3 a.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Springs Police Department rescued trapped victims of a two-car accident just south of Academy and North Carefree. Academy was closed in both directions between N. Carefree and Village Road for more than 90 minutes.